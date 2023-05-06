UrduPoint.com

Two Kids Drown In Water Pond

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Two kids drown in water pond

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Two kids drowned in a water pond in the area of Khurarianwala police station on Saturday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that 12-year-old Moosa Javaid and 11-year-old Adish Imran of Chak No 77 Lokay were taking bath in a water pond on Jaranwala Road when they accidentally slipped and drowned in the water.

After receiving information, a Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies which were later on sent to mortuary of Rural Health Centre (RHC) Khurarianwala while police investigation was under progress, he added.

