Two kids drowned in River Chenab

Two teenager boys drowned into River Chenab here in Tehsil Alipur

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Two teenager boys drowned into River Chenab here in Tehsil Alipur.

According to Rescue 1122, two kids namely Farooq and Husnain, residents of Alipur were bathing in River Chenab. All of a sudden, they drowned.

The body of Farooq son of Muhammad Bakhsh recovered by the local people. The other child, Hasnain son of Ghulam Qasim, is missing.

Rescue 1122 Control Room immediately dispatched a divers team from Tehsil Alipur to search the missing kid. However, the body could not be found till filing of this report.