Open Menu

Two Kids Killed After Consuming Toxic Milkshake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Two kids killed after consuming toxic milkshake

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Two children were killed after consuming toxic milkshake in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that a lady had prepared milkshake and consumed it along with her two children at night in Tariq Colony.

The milkshake was reportedly toxic due to which the lady and her two children including 6-year-old Roha Raza and her 4-year-old brother Rohan Raza started feeling dilapidated condition and were shifted to hospital in critical condition.

The doctors tried their best to save their lives but both children breathed their last amid receiving intensive care treatment whereas condition of their mother was stated to be serious still.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Best

Recent Stories

PCB mourns the passing of former Chairman Ijaz But ..

PCB mourns the passing of former Chairman Ijaz Butt

3 minutes ago
 55% boost in domestic sales, 45% surge in internat ..

55% boost in domestic sales, 45% surge in international exports in H1 2023: Emir ..

22 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass project

2 hours ago
 Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation ..

Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation plan with $5bln target

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

4 hours ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

5 hours ago
SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

5 hours ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

6 hours ago
 Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

6 hours ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan