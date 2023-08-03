Two kids killed after consuming toxic milkshake

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Two children were killed after consuming toxic milkshake in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that a lady had prepared milkshake and consumed it along with her two children at night in Tariq Colony.

The milkshake was reportedly toxic due to which the lady and her two children including 6-year-old Roha Raza and her 4-year-old brother Rohan Raza started feeling dilapidated condition and were shifted to hospital in critical condition.

The doctors tried their best to save their lives but both children breathed their last amid receiving intensive care treatment whereas condition of their mother was stated to be serious still.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.