Two Kids Suffering From Coronavirus Improving At Children Complex

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 06:58 PM

Two kids suffering from Cornovirsus at Children Complex are improving while results of another two are awaited

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Two kids suffering from Cornovirsus at Children Complex are improving while results of another two are awaited.

Dean Children Complex, Dr Waqar Rabbani told APP on Monday that there was no patient of COVID-19 among kids in first wave but third wave has affected them too.

In first wave only adults were affected by the virus but third wave has infected kids too, he noted.

"We have made an isolation ward at the health facility where the kids are being treated." Replying to a question, Dr Waqar informed that dose of medicine was adjusted keeping in view weight of the kids adding that medicine for adults and kids are same.

He stressed upon public to strictly follow the SOPs to contain the global pandemic.

Abdul Manan and Rehan are patients name, one patient belonged to Mian Channu while another hailed from Chichawatni.

