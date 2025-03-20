Two Kids Sustain Injuries As Roof Collapses
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 09:05 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A kitchen roof collapsed in a house at Mardanpur on Bosan Road, leaving two children injured.
According to Rescue 1122, an emergency call received at the control room that the roof caved in while the children were inside.
Rescue teams were immediately dispatched from the nearest station to provide assistance. Upon arrival, rescue personnel found that local residents had already pulled the injured children, Shehzad and Anwar, from the debris.
The injured children, identified as Muhammad Yousuf (1 year old) and Arshman (5 years old), were provided CPR on the spot and shifted to Nishtar Hospital for medical treatment.
