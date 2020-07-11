UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Kids Went Missing In Kot Addu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 06:02 PM

Two kids went missing in Kot Addu

A teenager and minor baby girl went missing for last four days at Kot addu in district Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :A teenager and minor baby girl went missing for last four days at Kot addu in district Muzaffargarh.

According to police sources, four days ago, Abeeha, a three year old baby, daughter of Muhammad Tariq, resident of Ward No 4 Kot Addu, along with her 16 year old uncle Khizer left home for outdoor recreation in the locality but did not return.

The parents of the minor baby girl tried to search them but in van.

They approached police and requested it to help them in tracing the both. The police is searching for the both missing kids, stated official sources.

Related Topics

Police Van Muzaffargarh Kot Addu

Recent Stories

Human cadre is most precious, base of sustainable ..

21 minutes ago

Saleem Malik calls PCB’s response to his letter ..

52 minutes ago

PM fear massacre similar to genocide of Srebrenic ..

1 hour ago

Asad Umar says no more announced load shedding in ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange to return to regular opera ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai SME provided AED170 million worth of incenti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.