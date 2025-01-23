Open Menu

Two Killed, 1 Injured In Hafizabad Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Two killed, 1 injured in Hafizabad accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Two passengers were killed, whereas one got injuries in a collision between a pick-up and dumper in Hafizabad on Thursday.

According to a private news channel, the accident occurred due to over speeding.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and transported the injured to a nearby hospital.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..

13 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club, Dubai Media Academy organise tra ..

13 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

13 hours ago
 UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economi ..

UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025

13 hours ago
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school qua ..

SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah

13 hours ago
 Executive Committee reviews progress on various pr ..

Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors

13 hours ago
 Police arrests accused involved in murder case of ..

Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man

13 hours ago
 Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance minist ..

Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos

13 hours ago
 Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

13 hours ago
 Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroe ..

Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan