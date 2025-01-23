Two Killed, 1 Injured In Hafizabad Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Two passengers were killed, whereas one got injuries in a collision between a pick-up and dumper in Hafizabad on Thursday.
According to a private news channel, the accident occurred due to over speeding.
Rescue teams rushed to the scene and transported the injured to a nearby hospital.
