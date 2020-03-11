Two killed, 1 injured in road mishaps in Sargodha

Two people were killed while another injured in separate road accidents in Phularwan and Bhalwal police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Two people were killed while another injured in separate road accidents in Phularwan and Bhalwal police limits.

Police sources said Wednesday that Ahmad Khgan resident of Jhang along with his four companions in Muhammad Shafiq, Liaqat Ali, Ahmad Raza and Abdul Aziz was moving on a Car towards Rawalpindi on Motorway, when a recklessly driven Bus hit the car in Phularwan police limits as a result the vehicle turned over and Muhammad Shafiq died on the spot while Liaquat Ali injured.

In another accident, as a result of collision between Motorcycle Rickshaw and motorbike near Al-Fazal Town at Kotmomin road, a motorcyclist Ghulam Murtaza died on the spot.

The injured was shifted to THQ hospital, police have registered separate cases.