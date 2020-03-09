UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, 1 Injured In Separate Mishaps In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 02:46 PM

Two people were killed while another injured in separate accidents in Cantonment and Darya Khan Police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Two people were killed while another injured in separate accidents in Cantonment and Darya Khan Police limits.

Police sources said two laborers Arslan and Sajjad were working at an under constructing shopping Mall on lift on University of Sargodha when suddenly the lift broke and fell on the gourd as a result Arslan died on the spot while Sajjad injured seriously.

In another accident, a speeding driven Tractor Trolley a donkey�cart rider Habib Shah of village Kuhawar Tehsil Darya Khan and fled.

The injured was shifted to hospital; police have registered separate cases.

