UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed, 1 Injured In Separate Road Incidents In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 04:54 PM

Two killed, 1 injured in separate road incidents in Sargodha

Two people were killed and another sustained injuries in separate incidents in Shahpur and Jauhrabad police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) : Two people were killed and another sustained injuries in separate incidents in Shahpur and Jauhrabad police limits.

Police said on Tuesday that Zafar Hussain of Shahpur along with his son Anwaar Hussain was riding a motorcycle on Shahpur-Khushab road when a recklessly driven tractor trolley hit the two-wheeler near Kundan village.

As a result, Zafar died on the spot while Anwaar suffered injuries.

In another incident, a laborer Muhammad Sabir (20) r/o Fatehpur died after falling from height of Mines section No.1 Jauhrabad.

The injured was shifted to THQ hospital.

Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Died Fatehpur Shahpur From

Recent Stories

Maulana Tariq Jameel tells if he had an arranged o ..

10 minutes ago

Successful participation for Dubai Customs in WCO ..

17 minutes ago

First UAE Tour enjoyed 2,777 hours of TV time

22 minutes ago

Lawyers conclude arguments in acquittal pleas of P ..

20 minutes ago

KP govt announces Sehat Insaf Card to every family ..

20 minutes ago

Road users being educated to ensure road safety: C ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.