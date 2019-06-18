Two killed, 1 injured in separate road incidents in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) : Two people were killed and another sustained injuries in separate incidents in Shahpur and Jauhrabad police limits.

Police said on Tuesday that Zafar Hussain of Shahpur along with his son Anwaar Hussain was riding a motorcycle on Shahpur-Khushab road when a recklessly driven tractor trolley hit the two-wheeler near Kundan village.

As a result, Zafar died on the spot while Anwaar suffered injuries.

In another incident, a laborer Muhammad Sabir (20) r/o Fatehpur died after falling from height of Mines section No.1 Jauhrabad.

The injured was shifted to THQ hospital.

Police have registered a case.