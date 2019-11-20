UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, 1 Inured In Road Accident In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 03:50 PM

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Two people were killed while another injured in separate road accidents in Bhalwal and Quaid Abad police limits on Wednesday.

Police said Zia Ullah resident of Quaid Abad along with his companion Jumma Khan was moving on a motorcycle on Sargodha- Khushab road when a recklessly driven car hit the motorbike at Noor Morr.

As a result Zia died on the spot while the other sustained injuries.

In another accident, a speeding driven dumper vehicle hit to death a car rider Riasal Ali of Mandi Bahauddin near village Dhoori and fled from the scene.

The injured was shifted to THQ hospital. Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

