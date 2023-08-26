Open Menu

Two Killed, 10 Injured On Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2023 | 10:51 PM

Two killed, 10 injured on road

Two brothers were killed and 10 others injured in an accident near here on Saturday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Two brothers were killed and 10 others injured in an accident near here on Saturday.

The Rescue 1122 said a speeding coaster (passenger van) collided with a truck near Steel Morr, killing Naeen Sarwar and Nadeem Sarwar instantly and injuring 10 others.

The injured were identified as Noor Fatima, Ummhe Habiba, Sakila, Mansha, Ghulam Fatima, Fasial Jameel, Matloob and Allah Wasya who were shifted to the Bulleh Shah District Hospital.

Police reached the spot and started investigation.

