Two killed 10 injured over money dispute

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :At-least two people were killed and 10 others including passers-by sustained injuries in exchange of fire over a money dispute between the two rivals in tribal district of Bajaur.

According to Rescue 1122, the two rivals identified as Malang and Musnaf were attending a Jirga in Naogai Bazaar over a money dispute when they started indiscriminate firing on each other over exchange of harsh words.

As a result 50-year-old Malang and 60-year-old Ziarat Gul succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The injured including Ghaffar 85, Abdul Qadir 12, Mirza 29, Basir 29, Yousuf 10, Haji Kabul 45, Gul Nawaz 18, Muhammad Nawaz 18, Yasir 16, and Gul Muhammad 30 were shifted to Navagai and Khar hospitals.

The shopkeepers of Nawagai Bazaar protested against the incident and closed the Peshawar-Bajaur highway for all kind of traffic and demanded deployment of security personnel in the bazaar.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Jehanzada, a leading tribal and political leader of the area, lamented the incident and said only two police personnel were deployed in Naogai Bazaar which was insufficient in the prevailing law and order situation in the bazaar.

He said despite repeated requests the district administration did not pay heed to their demand which led to the tragic incident.

He demanded that the number of security personnel be increased in the bazaar to prevent such incidents in future.