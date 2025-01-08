Two killed, 10 others injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Two students were killed and 10 others injured in a road accident on Jhang-Sargodha road here on Wednesday.

A speedy passenger bus overturned near Pakkay wala area due to dilapidated condition of road, the police spokesman said.

The bus was coming to Jhang from Sargodha, he said, adding two students namely Samar Shah 18 and Zain 18 died on the spot while ten others passengers received injuries.

The injured persons were identified as Ghulam Mustafa, Omer, Mazher Abbas, Umair, Omer Farooq, Imdad Hussain, Nematullah and others.

The Rescue 1122 team transferred the injured and bodies to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ).

