Two Killed, 10 Others Injured In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 03:30 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Two students were killed and 10 others injured in a road accident on Jhang-Sargodha road here on Wednesday.
A speedy passenger bus overturned near Pakkay wala area due to dilapidated condition of road, the police spokesman said.
The bus was coming to Jhang from Sargodha, he said, adding two students namely Samar Shah 18 and Zain 18 died on the spot while ten others passengers received injuries.
The injured persons were identified as Ghulam Mustafa, Omer, Mazher Abbas, Umair, Omer Farooq, Imdad Hussain, Nematullah and others.
The Rescue 1122 team transferred the injured and bodies to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ).
APP/dba/378
Recent Stories
State taking precedence over the politics is the need of the hour. Leader Q Leag ..
Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of relations with Walker Blanco
Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 discusses latest preparations
Youth 4 Sustainability Hub returns to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week
Gold price increases by Rs1000 per tola in Pakistan
Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam for suing “CA” bat
UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on February 1
Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrate during second Test against S ..
Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..
Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA
Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna
Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrests street criminal in injured condition2 minutes ago
-
Two killed, 10 others injured in road accident2 minutes ago
-
Governor congratulates newly elected cabinets of Tank, Daman Press Club2 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to people2 minutes ago
-
Another tragic gas cylinder explosion in Paras claims two lives2 minutes ago
-
'Sunflower cultivation can reduce import bill of edible oil'12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt presents report on rights of prisoners in SCP12 minutes ago
-
State taking precedence over the politics is the need of the hour. Leader Q League13 minutes ago
-
Police recover drugs in operations against drug peddlers32 minutes ago
-
Training workshop held at private college42 minutes ago
-
Civil Defense issues performance report42 minutes ago
-
Citrus development vital to strengthen economy42 minutes ago