Two Killed, 11 Injured In Van Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 10:01 PM

Two killed, 11 injured in van accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed while eleven others sustained injuries when a passenger van overturned after its tyre burst at Adda Baseera on Bahawalpur road, on Tuesday evening.

Rescue 1122 sources said that two persons - Nazar (70) and Feeqo (35) - died on the spot while another eleven people were injured in the accident.

The sources said that two victims who had minor injuries were given first aid while nine passengers were rushed to Nishtar Hospital in five ambulances of Rescue 1122.

