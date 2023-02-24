UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, 12 Injured In Cross-firing Over Land Dispute, In Kasur

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Two killed, 12 injured in cross-firing over land dispute, in Kasur

Two people were killed and another 12 were in a cross-firing over a dispute in Patoki area of Kasur on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Two people were killed and another 12 were in a cross-firing over a dispute in Patoki area of Kasur on Friday.

According to a private media report, the incident of cross-firing took place in Bhunike village of Patuki.

As a result, two people were killed, and twelve others were injured.

According to DPO Kasur, the deceased were identified as Munir and Ahmed Ali belonging to a rival group, respectively. The DPO added that the clash erupted from an old dispute over the irrigation of agricultural land.

Meanwhile, cases had been registered as three accused were arrested, said the DPO.

Moreover, two police teams were conducting continuous raids to arrest the other absconding accused, the DPO added.

