Two Killed, 14 Injured As Bus Overturned In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A tragic bus accident occurred in Sargodha on wee hours of Thursday, resulting in the deaths of at least two people on the spot while other 14 critical injured.
According to details, the incident took place on Faisalabad Road in the Mitha Masoom area of Sargodha when a bus traveling from Faisalabad to Bannu overturned due to excessive speeding, killing two people on the spot and injuring 14 others, a private news channel reported.
Police and rescue teams quickly responded to the accident and transported the deceased and injured to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.
Rescue sources reported that several of the injured are in critical condition.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation
Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid
Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven
PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..
Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon
New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed
US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks up in October
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Jaggery 'with dry nuts emerges as top winter treat31 seconds ago
-
IIOJK is an open prison, turned into military cantonment: APHC2 hours ago
-
PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa10 hours ago
-
PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Rana Afzal10 hours ago
-
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s “final call” as ..10 hours ago
-
Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon10 hours ago
-
China, Pakistan to deepen strategic cooperation: Chinese CG11 hours ago
-
Pakistan reports 56th WPV1 case10 hours ago
-
President Aleksandr Lukashenko meets COAS, praises Pak Armed Forces10 hours ago
-
Gilani praises Grand Mufti’s contributions to Muslim world10 hours ago
-
Politics of bloodshed cannot continue in country: Maulana Fazlur Rehman10 hours ago
-
Intensified efforts in full swing to combat dengue10 hours ago