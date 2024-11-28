Two killed, 14 injured as bus overturned in Sargodha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A tragic bus accident occurred in Sargodha on wee hours of Thursday, resulting in the deaths of at least two people on the spot while other 14 critical injured.

According to details, the incident took place on Faisalabad Road in the Mitha Masoom area of Sargodha when a bus traveling from Faisalabad to Bannu overturned due to excessive speeding, killing two people on the spot and injuring 14 others, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams quickly responded to the accident and transported the deceased and injured to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

Rescue sources reported that several of the injured are in critical condition.