Two killed, 14 injured on road

SHEIKHUPURA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Two people were killed and 14 others injured in an accident due to dense fog near here on Monday.

According to the Rescue 1122, a bus collided with a parked truck near Nankana Sahib bypass due to fog.

As a result, two people, including the bus diver, died instantly while 14 passengers received injuries.

The Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to local hospitals.