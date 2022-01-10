Two Killed, 14 Injured On Road
Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 04:44 PM
Two people were killed and 14 others injured in an accident due to dense fog near here on Monday
SHEIKHUPURA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Two people were killed and 14 others injured in an accident due to dense fog near here on Monday.
According to the Rescue 1122, a bus collided with a parked truck near Nankana Sahib bypass due to fog.
As a result, two people, including the bus diver, died instantly while 14 passengers received injuries.
The Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to local hospitals.