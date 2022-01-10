UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, 14 Injured On Road

January 10, 2022

Two killed, 14 injured on road

Two people were killed and 14 others injured in an accident due to dense fog near here on Monday

SHEIKHUPURA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Two people were killed and 14 others injured in an accident due to dense fog near here on Monday.

According to the Rescue 1122, a bus collided with a parked truck near Nankana Sahib bypass due to fog.

As a result, two people, including the bus diver, died instantly while 14 passengers received injuries.

The Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to local hospitals.

