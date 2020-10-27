Two killed, 15 fainted after eating toxic food

Two persons on here on Tuesday killed and 15 other fell unconscious after eating toxic food

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Two persons on here on Tuesday killed and 15 other fell unconscious after eating toxic food.

According to details an incident happened in a village Bachal Soomro of Kaloi taluka when 20 of a family fainted after swallowing toxic food.Victims were taken to hospital where 7-years Sona and a woman Amlaan declared dead while treatment was given to other affected members.