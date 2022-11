SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed in separate road mishaps here on Tuesday.

Jhal Chakian police said that Muhammad Nawaz r/o chak 84 NB was heading towards Sargodha on his motorcycle when a speeding truck hit the two-wheeler near 84 adda,killing him on the spot.

In another incident,a speeding truck hit to death motorcyclist Mumtaz (49) r/o Dharema.

Police started investigation.