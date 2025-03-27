Open Menu

Two Killed, 17 Injured In Quetta Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) At least two persons were killed and seventeen others sustained injuries in a bomb blast that occurred near a police

van parked on double road Quetta area, tv channels quoting Rescue and Police sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, two persons lost their lives after a remote control bomb blast that fitted in a motorcycle

parked on double road area of Quetta. Seventeen other persons including policemen and children were also injured in the

same blast. The police van and motorcycles were also damaged in the same incident.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to Civil Hospital. The injured were shifted to Trauma Center

for emergency treatment. Police team also reached the spot and cordoned off the area to trace the outlaws.

