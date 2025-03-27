Two Killed, 17 Injured In Quetta Blast
Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) At least two persons were killed and seventeen others sustained injuries in a bomb blast that occurred near a police
van parked on double road Quetta area, tv channels quoting Rescue and Police sources reported on Thursday.
According to details, two persons lost their lives after a remote control bomb blast that fitted in a motorcycle
parked on double road area of Quetta. Seventeen other persons including policemen and children were also injured in the
same blast. The police van and motorcycles were also damaged in the same incident.
Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to Civil Hospital. The injured were shifted to Trauma Center
for emergency treatment. Police team also reached the spot and cordoned off the area to trace the outlaws.
