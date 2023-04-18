Two killed, 17 injured in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :At least two people were killed and seventeen others were injured in a road mishap in Rohri, Sukkur district on Tuesday.

According to rescue teams, the deadly road mishap occurred near Rohri, Sukkur, where two passenger coaches collided with each other.

As a result, two people died on the spot, while seventeen were critically injured. Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the Taluka Hospital Rohri.