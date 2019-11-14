UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, 17 Injured In Van-trailer Collision In Faisalabad

Thu 14th November 2019 | 02:28 PM

Two killed, 17 injured in van-trailer collision in Faisalabad

Two passengers were killed, while 17others including women and children suffered injuries when a rashly driven coaster van collided with trailer on Narwala road near Aminpur interchange on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) -:Two passengers were killed, while 17others including women and children suffered injuries when a rashly driven coaster van collided with trailer on Narwala road near Aminpur interchange on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, a rashly driven passenger bus was on its way when it collided with trailer coming from opposite direction near Aminpur interchange.

Consequently, drivers of both vehicles were killed on the spot, and 17 passengers sustained injuries. One driver was identified as Aslam (48), while identification of other was underway.

The injured persons included-- Affan,Waqas,Shaheen w/o Sarfraz, Ehsan, Arsala w/o Israr, Unzala w/o Danial, Iram w/o Raees, Israr,Dhami (3) s/o Israr, Saim (2) s/o Israr, Minha (5) d/o Israr, Sakina w/o Ali, Rafia, Waqas, Raees and Zawad.They were shifted to Allied hospital where condition of two was critical.

