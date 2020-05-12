Two killed, 2 injured in accidents in Sargodha

Two people were killed while two others injured in separate road accidents in Johrabad and Sahiwal police limits here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Two people were killed while two others injured in separate road accidents in Johrabad and Sahiwal police limits here on Tuesday.

Police sources said that Zaigham Shah, 26 resident of village Hadali along with his companion Sajid Ali,21 was traveling on motorcycle towards Johrabad when recklessly driven Dumper hit the bike near Jorr mor ; as a result Zaigham Shah died and Sajid Ali sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted injured to hospital.

In another accident, speedy car hit the bike near Sahiwal Bus adda as result 40-year-old Sardara Bibi a resident of Kacha Chishtiya died on the spot due to severe injuries while her son Rizwan 19, sustain injuries. Police have registered separate cases.