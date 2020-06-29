UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, 2 Injured In Attack On Pakistani Stock Exchange Building - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:50 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Two people were killed and two others were injured when militants opened  indiscriminate fire at the pakistan stock exchange (PSX) in the country's largest city of Karachi, media reported on Monday.

According to the Geo tv broadcaster, police have killed three of the four attackers, with one terrorist remaining inside the building. Before storming the building, militants blew up a grenade at the main gate.

The broadcaster added that a police officer and a security guard received injuries, they were sent to the nearest hospital.

The evacuation of the psx personnel from the building continues, police and paramilitary Federal law enforcers, have been called to nearby streets, the broadcaster reported.

More Stories From Pakistan

