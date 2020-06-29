Two Killed, 2 Injured in Attack on Pakistani Stock Exchange Building - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two people were killed and two others were injured when militants opened indiscriminate fire at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in the country's largest city of Karachi, media reported on Monday

According to the Geo tv broadcaster, police have killed three of the four attackers, with one terrorist remaining inside the building. Before storming the building, militants blew up a grenade at the main gate.

The broadcaster added that a police officer and a security guard received injuries, they were sent to the nearest hospital.

The evacuation of the psx personnel from the building continues, police and paramilitary Federal law enforcers have been called to nearby streets, the broadcaster reported.

Later in the day, the broadcaster reported that the remaining attacker had been neutralized, adding that four security guards and a police sub-inspector had been killed in the incident. In addition, the number of those injured has reached five.

Meanwhile, Director of Pakistan Stock Exchange Abid Ali Habib said that the militants made their way from the Railway Ground parking area. The militants were disguised as off-duty police officials and were carrying a bag that probably held explosives, according to the police.