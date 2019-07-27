Two killed, 2 injured in car-truck collision near Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as two persons were killed and two others seriously injured in a collision between a car and a truck on Vehari road Multan on early Saturday morning.

According to Police officials, the car by which they were traveling collided head on with the speeding truck in Multan.

The truck driver fled from the spot with his vehicle after the accident.

On getting information, police have reached the spot and further investigation was underway.