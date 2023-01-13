Two killed, 2 injured in different incidents in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed while two others were injured, two of them belonging to the same family in different incidents in various parts of Attock district on Friday, police, and rescue sources said.

In the first incident, a man was crushed to death by a passenger train at a railway bridge in Attock on Friday. According to police sources, 27 years old Zahoor Shah was crossing a railway bridge when Attock bound passenger van coming from Rawalpindi knocked him. He died on the spot.

In another incident, one person was killed and two other persons belonging to the same family were injured when the car driving hit a road side tree as the driver lost control due to over speeding on Rawalpindi-Kohat road in the limits of Jand Police station.

Police sources said that Arslan along with Shakir and Shahmir was going towards Kohat when he lost control due to over speeding and rammed into a roadside tree. Arsalan died on the spot while two others were injured. The dead and injured were shifted to THQ Jand in critical condition.