UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, 2 Injured In Different Incidents In Attock

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Two killed, 2 injured in different incidents in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed while two others were injured, two of them belonging to the same family in different incidents in various parts of Attock district on Friday, police, and rescue sources said.

In the first incident, a man was crushed to death by a passenger train at a railway bridge in Attock on Friday. According to police sources, 27 years old Zahoor Shah was crossing a railway bridge when Attock bound passenger van coming from Rawalpindi knocked him. He died on the spot.

In another incident, one person was killed and two other persons belonging to the same family were injured when the car driving hit a road side tree as the driver lost control due to over speeding on Rawalpindi-Kohat road in the limits of Jand Police station.

Police sources said that Arslan along with Shakir and Shahmir was going towards Kohat when he lost control due to over speeding and rammed into a roadside tree. Arsalan died on the spot while two others were injured. The dead and injured were shifted to THQ Jand in critical condition.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Arslan Driver Road Car Died Man Kohat Rawalpindi Same Van Attock Jand Family From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews outcomes of Farmers’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews outcomes of Farmers’ Souq initiative

21 minutes ago
 Dubai, an attractive destination for ambitious ide ..

Dubai, an attractive destination for ambitious ideas and projects: Dubai Culture ..

21 minutes ago
 Dubai reinforces position as global hub for supery ..

Dubai reinforces position as global hub for superyachts with world-class infrast ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Consul General to Los Angeles visits LCCI

Pakistan Consul General to Los Angeles visits LCCI

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations ..

Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations to return Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi h ..

Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi hooliganism case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.