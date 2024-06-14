Two Killed, 2 Injured In Layyah Firing Incident
Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Two people were killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident between two rival groups in the suburbs of Layyah district, private news channel and the police reported on Friday.
According to the details, the firing incident was reported as an old enmity.
Police and rescue team reached the accident site immediately after the incident reported.
Rescue team shifted the dead bodies and the injured to the nearby hospital.
