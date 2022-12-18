UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, 2 Injured In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2022 | 02:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed while two others sustained injuries in a road traffic accident in the area of Mureedwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speeding car collided with sugar canes loaded tractor trolley near Chak no.

210-GB.Consequently, 20-year-old Ahsan Anwar and Nasira Bibi (50) wife of Zahid received serious injuries and died on the spot while Ismaeel (11) son of Zahid, Ibrahim (5) son of Zahid were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Sammundri .

Area police took bodies into custody while further investigation was underway, he added.

