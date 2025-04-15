Open Menu

Two Killed, 20 Injured As Bus Overturns On Hazara Motorway

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 03:40 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A passenger coach traveling from Gilgit to Rawalpindi overturned on the Hazara Motorway, resulting in death of two passengers and injuries to 20 others.

Rescue sources said on Tuesday that the tragic road mishap occurred near Shah Maqsood due to the negligence of the driver.

Among the injured, seven are reported to be in critical condition and have been shifted to a trauma center for medical treatment.

Police officials stated that the accident occurred after the driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel. The coach was carrying a total of 48 passengers, including three foreign nationals, two Chinese citizens and one from the Czech Republic.

Rescue teams responded swiftly to the incident, providing first aid and transportation to nearby hospitals. Police were continuing to investigate the exact cause of the accident.

