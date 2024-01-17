Two Killed, 25 Injured In Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Two passengers were killed and 25 others sustained injuries when a bus en route from Quetta to Karachi overturned near Bella, Hub.
The rescue teams reached the site and shifted dead bodies and injured to a nearby, a private news channel reported.
