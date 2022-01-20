Two killed, 26 injured in Anarkali blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least two people, including a child, were killed while 26 others sustained injuries in an explosion at Pan Mandi in New Anarkali, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :At least two people, including a child, were killed while 26 others sustained injuries in an explosion at Pan Mandi in New Anarkali, here on Thursday.

According to police, people were busy in the bazaar when the blast occurred which also damaged glasses of the buildings and some motorcycles.

On information, Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and started rescue operation besides shifting the injured to Mayo Hospital where two people died while the condition of four injured was stated to be critical.

The police officials claimed that the explosive material was planted in a motorcycle parked near a shop in Pan Mandi bazaar, adding that blast had left behind a crater which caused by a bomb.

Mayo Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Iftikhar Ahmad said the best medical facilities were being provided to the injured as most of them received injuries related to ortho, adding that the hospital was fully equipped with modern facilities. The senior police officers also reached the spot to collect evidences to examine the nature of the blast.

The police said the victims had been identified as Muhammad Ramzan (31), and nine-year-old Absar while the injured had been identified as Arslan, Anwar, Shair Zaman, Muhammad Jamil, Abdullah, Salman Ahmad, Muhammad Sami, Ijaz, Salman, Haider, Zaheer Iqbal, Muhammad Adeem, Ahmad, Bilal, Faisal Saeed, Tahir Hafeez, Haider Tahir, Azhar, Zawar Khan, Wahid, Faisal Butt, Nabeela Bibi, Nisha Salman, Rida and two unidentified.

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid and Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman also visited Mayo Hospital to inquire about the health of the injured. Dr Yasmin Rashid directed the authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

Talking to media on the occasion, she said that currently 22 patients out of 26 under treatment were out of danger "We will continue to provide latest situation to people", she said and added that no patient was reported with burn injury as most cases were of ortho or head injuries.

She said that only police or Interior department could give final report about nature of material used in blast.

Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the terrorists who tried to spoil law and order in the province would not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious intentions. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that Punjab Police shared the grief of the citizens who were martyred in this tragic incident and no effort would be spared to ensure speedy delivery of justice.

He directed CCPO Lahore to complete an investigation into every aspect of the Anarkali incident as soon as possible and bring the accused to justice. The IG Punjab directed the officers to reach out to the culprits at the earliest using all available resources including safe city camera footage and evidences from the scene.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a high level meeting at Safe City Authority Qurban Lines to review all the footage of the Anarkali blast.

On this occasion, Chief Operating Officer Safe Cities Authority, Additional IG CTD and DIG Operations Lahore briefed the IG Punjab about the preliminary investigation.

In addition, Rao Sardar Ali Khan issued an order to put security on high alert in the province in view of the Anarkali blast. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the patrolling hours of Dolphin and other patrolling forces in public places should be further extended. The IG Punjab directed that the checking process at inter-provincial and inter-district check posts should be made more efficient.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar strongly condemned Anarkali blast and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives.

In a statement issued here, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved families and directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

The chief minister also sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP), directing that perpetrators of the crime should be arrested without delay.

The CM termed it a nefarious act to sabotage the law and order, and made it clear that the criminals would not escape from the law. A handful of terrorists could not shake the unwavering commitment of the nation, concluded the CM.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information, Tourism and Spokesperson, government of the Punjab Hasaan Khawar said that it was yet too early to comment on the motives behind tragic planted blast at Anarkali Market. Expressing deep sympathies with the families of those killed and praying for speedy recovery of the injured, the SACM said that all the investigating agencies including Punjab Forensic Science Agency, Rescue 1122, Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Police were examining every aspect of this tragic incident.

He said that all the institutions and people of Pakistan were on one page on the issue of national security. After each such tragedy, the Pakistani nation emerged stronger and more united than ever, he maintained.