Two Killed, 26 Injured In Explosion

Published January 20, 2022 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :At least two people, including a child, were killed while 26 others sustained injuries in an explosion at Pan Mandi in New Anarkali here on Thursday.

According to the police, people were busy in the bazaar when the blast occurred which also damaged glasses of the buildings and some motorcycles.

On information, the Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and started the rescue operation besides shifting the injured to Mayo Hospital where two people died while the condition of four injured was stated to be critical.

Mayo Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Iftikhar Ahmad said the best medical facilities were being provided to the injured as most of them received burns, adding that the hospital was fully equipped with modern facilities.

Meanwhile, the senior police officers also reached the spot to collect evidences to examinethe nature of the blast.

