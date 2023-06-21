UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, 3 Injured In Different Incidents In Attock

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 09:38 PM

One employee of packages factory Sanjwal was killed while one of the three others injured was critically injured when a speedy car recklessly driven by a driver loses control due to over speeding and hits two motorcycles coming from opposite direction on Sanjwal-Attock road in the limits of Attock Police Station on Tuesday

Police sources said that three motorcycle riders Shakeel along with Naeem and Wajid were hit by over-speeding car driven by Noman Iqbal on their way back to home. As a result, Shakeel succumbed to his injuries while Naeem, Wajid and car driver Noman were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition.

Separately, a man was axed to death by unknown persons over old dispute in village Majhia in the limits of Fatehjang Police station.

Police sources said that 55 years old Afzaal, a laborer was present in his rented house when unknown persons axed him to death and fled away.

Later, his body was dispatched to his native town Chechawatni after the autopsy at THQ Hospital.

Respective Police registered separate cases and launched further investigations.

