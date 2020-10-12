UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, 3 Injured In Three Different Incidents In Attock

Mon 12th October 2020

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed and three others injured in three different incidents in various parts of district Attock on Monday.

In first incident, a man was killed and other was injured as a speedy passenger van recklessly driven by unknown driver rammed into a truck on Rawalpindi-Fatehjang road near Hattar patrolling post in limits of Fatehjang Police station. The Police and rescue sources said that the man identified as 45 years old Iqbal Khan was died on the spot while another person on board passenger van identified as 55 years old Shubat Ali got injured critically.

In the second incident, a mobile shop owner was shot dead in mobile snatching incident in Mohallah Shed area in limits of Attock city police station.

The Police sources said that three armed bandits riding on a motorcycle snatched mobile phone worth Rs 0.250 million and shot dead shopkeeper Ayat Ullah Khan over resistance. The culprits managed to escape from the scene successfully.

In the third incident, two persons were injured in head on collusion between a car and van on Attock- Sanjwal road near Arid university campus in limits of Attock Police station. The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital where condition of the both injured was stated to be out of danger. Respective police registered separate cases and started further investigation.

