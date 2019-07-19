Two killed, 3 injured in Vehari road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as two persons killed and three sustained injuries after a hi-roof and tractor-trolley collided on Multan road of the city on wee hours of Friday.

According to Rescue teams, on information of the incident, a police team reached the spot and shifted the bodies to DHQ Hospital Vehari.

Police said the killed included a 10-year-old girl.

Rescue sources said the incident took place due to over-speeding of a hi-roof passenger bus.