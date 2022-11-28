UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, 33 Injured In Four Incidents

Published November 28, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed, while 33 received injuries in four separate incidents during past 24 hours in Faisalabad.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that a speedy dumper vehicle hit a woman pedestrian Bibi Rani (60) r/o Chak no.238 Awanwala near Model city Satiana Road and killed her on the spot.

In another incident, Ali Abbas (21) r/o Layyah was burnt to death when he fell into the oven while preparing 'chappati' at a brick kiln near chak 240-GB.

Separately,at least 13 people received injuries when a stage in sports ground,Government High school Dijkot,collapsed.Among the victims included Khalid (31), Zeeshan Ali (24), Bilal (29), Ehsan Iqbal (27), Rizwan Ali (25), Ali Zafar, Abu Bakar Dogar, Qaim Din, Ateeq (25), Ali Raza (28), Muhammad Shahbaz, Bilal and Rizwan Ghaus.

Meanwhile, a speeding bus turned turtle while saving motorcycle on Jhumra road near chak 153-GB Sahianwala. As a result, 20 people received injuries. They were identified as-- Muhammad Mohsan (17), Muhammad Akash (14), Ahmad Ali (15), Shah Zaib (19), Zunaira (22), Zahid (27), Gulnaz (22), Sameer (25), Sohail (22), Mubashir Azeem (30), Bilal (23), Naeem (30), Khalid (50), Sardaran (50), Sehrish (23), Asama (20), Shehnaz (35), Rasolan (50), Abdul Qadir (70) and Nabeel (25).

The victims were shifted to hospital.

Rescue 1122 shifted all injured to hospitals for treatment whereas the police took bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

