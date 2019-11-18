Two Killed, 4 Injured As Speedy Car Overturned In Jamshoro
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 09:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Two persons including mother and a child were killed while other four persons sustained serious injuries when a car overturned near Jamshoro Indus Highway on early Monday morning.
Police said two persons died on the spot and four others injured when a speedy car turned turtle on Indus Highway in Jamshoro.
They said the incident occurred due to over speeding of car which was on the way from Karachi, a private news channel reported.
Soon after the accident, police and rescue officials rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a local hospital.