Two Killed, 4 Injured as speedy car overturned in Jamshoro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Two persons including mother and a child were killed while other four persons sustained serious injuries when a car overturned near Jamshoro Indus Highway on early Monday morning.

Police said two persons died on the spot and four others injured when a speedy car turned turtle on Indus Highway in Jamshoro.

They said the incident occurred due to over speeding of car which was on the way from Karachi, a private news channel reported.

Soon after the accident, police and rescue officials rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a local hospital.