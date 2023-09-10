Open Menu

Two Killed, 4 Injured In Firing Incidents

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2023 | 09:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Two persons including a teenager boy were killed while four others sustained multiple injuries in two separate firing incidents in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that two rival groups exchanged fire in Chak No 30-JB on Narwala Road to avenge an old enmity.

In this clash, 18-year-old Abdullah Akram of Chak No 28-RB received serious bullet injuries and died on-the-spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted 60-year-old Akram, 27-year-old Bilal Akram and 38-year-old Umar Farooq to Allied Hospital in a critical condition.

In another incident, 55-year-old shopkeeper Aslam Jan of Chak No 105-GB Bangay Jaranwala was killed when in-laws of his daughter opened indiscriminate firing at him in his shop.

In this incident, 12-year-old Rehan Ahsan was also injured and Rescue 1122 shifted him to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala in critical condition.

The police took the bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.

