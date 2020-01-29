Two Killed, 4 Injured In Road Accident In Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :At least two persons were killed, while four others sustained critical injuries in a road accident at Bahawalnagar on Wednesday.
According to police sources, the accident took place when a Bahawalnagar bound passenger bus collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite side in thick fog, killing two passengers on the spot and four others seriously injured, reported a private news channel.
The rescue teams shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.