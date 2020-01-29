UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, 4 Injured In Road Accident In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 05:33 PM

Two killed, 4 injured in road accident in Islamabad

At least two persons were killed, while four others sustained critical injuries in a road accident at Bahawalnagar on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :At least two persons were killed, while four others sustained critical injuries in a road accident at Bahawalnagar on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the accident took place when a Bahawalnagar bound passenger bus collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite side in thick fog, killing two passengers on the spot and four others seriously injured, reported a private news channel.

The rescue teams shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

