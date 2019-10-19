Two killed, 4 injured in road mishaps in Sargodha

Two people were killed while four another injured in separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Kundian police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Two people were killed while four another injured in separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Kundian police limits.

Police spokesman said Saturday that Muhammad Awais (22) resident of Sahiwal along with his three companions were moving on motorcycle on Sahiwal Jhang road when a speeding driven Trawler coming from opposite direction hit the motorbike near village Kudlathi.

As a result Awais died n the spot while three others including Shahzeb, Hamad and Shahzad sustained injuries. The accused driver managed to fled away.

In another accident, in result of collision between donkey cart and motorcycle at Petroleum Chashma road, a motorcyclist Ghulam Abbas died on the spot while his companion wad injured.

The injured were shifted to hospitals, police have registered separate cases and started investigation.