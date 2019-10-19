UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed, 4 Injured In Road Mishaps In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 01:40 PM

Two killed, 4 injured in road mishaps in Sargodha

Two people were killed while four another injured in separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Kundian police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Two people were killed while four another injured in separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Kundian police limits.

Police spokesman said Saturday that Muhammad Awais (22) resident of Sahiwal along with his three companions were moving on motorcycle on Sahiwal Jhang road when a speeding driven Trawler coming from opposite direction hit the motorbike near village Kudlathi.

As a result Awais died n the spot while three others including Shahzeb, Hamad and Shahzad sustained injuries. The accused driver managed to fled away.

In another accident, in result of collision between donkey cart and motorcycle at Petroleum Chashma road, a motorcyclist Ghulam Abbas died on the spot while his companion wad injured.

The injured were shifted to hospitals, police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Road Died Sahiwal Kundian From

Recent Stories

Champion Marquez secures his first pole at Japan M ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom, Moha ..

2 minutes ago

Youth shot injured in Karachi

2 minutes ago

Cement sales decline by 50pc to almost 70,000 tons ..

2 minutes ago

Govt decides to ban Ansar ul Islam, a subordinate ..

7 minutes ago

Calm down and take a look at your wrongdoings!: Fi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.