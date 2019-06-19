Two killed, 4 others injured in road mishap in Jahanian

(@FahadShabbir)

Jahanian (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th June, 2019) Two people were killed while four others were injured in a head on collision between two motorcycles on Dunyapur road near Ali Shair Wahan, Jahanian.According to media reports, the victim identified as Muhammad Asif along with two others were on their way while riding a motorcycle when they hit with another motorcycle coming from their opposite direction.

As a result two people identified as Muhammad Asif and his nephew Saddam Hussain died on the spot while four others Muhammad Yasir, Muhammad Tanvir, Muhammad Dilbar and Muhammad Abid sustained serious injuries.All were rushed to nearby local hospital for first aid and medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.