UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed, 4 Others Injured In Road Mishap In Jahanian

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:58 PM

Two killed, 4 others injured in road mishap in Jahanian

Two people were killed while four others were injured in a head on collision between two motorcycles on Dunyapur road near Ali Shair Wahan, Jahanian

Jahanian (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th June, 2019) Two people were killed while four others were injured in a head on collision between two motorcycles on Dunyapur road near Ali Shair Wahan, Jahanian.According to media reports, the victim identified as Muhammad Asif along with two others were on their way while riding a motorcycle when they hit with another motorcycle coming from their opposite direction.

As a result two people identified as Muhammad Asif and his nephew Saddam Hussain died on the spot while four others Muhammad Yasir, Muhammad Tanvir, Muhammad Dilbar and Muhammad Abid sustained serious injuries.All were rushed to nearby local hospital for first aid and medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Died Jahanian Media All From

Recent Stories

Dolphin official among 5 men gang rape teenager gi ..

12 minutes ago

Enthusiasm for the elections: In general, results ..

22 minutes ago

In a first, Saudi woman becomes commercial pilot

23 minutes ago

Use of drone, flying cameras banned in Punjab for ..

1 minute ago

Government coalition members sign petition seeking ..

1 minute ago

Two Suspects of Sponsoring IS Detained in Moscow R ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.