UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, 5 Injured In Hyderabad Traffic Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Two killed, 5 injured in Hyderabad traffic accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Two passengers were killed and five were injured on Sunday in a collision between a trailer and a mini-truck, on the M-9 Motorway near Hyderabad.

According to a private media report, the accident occurred when a trailer hit a mini-truck on the M-9 Motorway near Nooriabad.

As a result, two passengers died on the spot, while five others sustained injuries in the same accident.

Police and rescue officials reached the scene immediately after being informed. The injured were shifted to the Nooriabad Trauma Center.

According to the police, the deceased belonged to the Dhoraji area of Karachi.

