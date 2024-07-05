Two killed, 5 injured in Mardan blast: DPO

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Two persons were killed and five others sustained injuries in a bomb blast near Jalala Bridge in the Takht Bhai tehsil of Mardan on Friday.

District Police Officer (DPO), Zahoor Babar Afridi told the media that two people were killed and five others injured, including a police officer,woman and child.

He said that the explosion ripped through immediately after a police vehicle passed over the bridge, in an attempt to target the police.

According to Rescue 1122, ambulances and medical teams promptly arrived at the scene and shifted the deceased and injured to local hospitals.

The injured were shifted to the THQ Takht Bhai and Mardan Medical Complex for.

Police have started collecting evidence from the site and initiated an investigation into the incident.

