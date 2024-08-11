Two killed, 5 injured in Shujaabad traffic accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Two people were killed and a woman and four children were injured in traffic accident occurred on Motorway M5 near Basti Dad Interchange in Shujaabad on Sunday.

According to a private news channel, police said that the accident was caused by the driver falling asleep at the wheel. They were traveling from Karachi to Kot Addu.

The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Saqib Ataullah and 40-year-old Qari Arshad. The injured include 35-year-old Uzma, 2-year-old Affan, 5-year-old Noor Fatima, 7-year-old Irshad, 10-year-old Asad, and Danish.

Rescue officials reported that the injured have been transferred to Nishtar Hospital in Multan, while the bodies have been sent to Civil Hospital for further procedures.