Two killed, 5 injured in two separate incidents in Attock

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :At least two persons were killed while five others sustained injuries in two different incidents here on Monday.

In the first incident, a 15-year-old boy Abdul Rafi son of Jahangir Khan was hit by a train near New Town Attock.

Due to hitting by a train, he killed on the spot while Rescue-1122 shifted his body to District Headquarters Hospital Attock.

In the second incident, a high-speed car collided with a tree due to which the driver of the car Sher Afzal died on the spot and injured 5 people including Saeed, Yasir, Mohammad Shakeel, Mazhar Hussain and Khalid Naveed.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway