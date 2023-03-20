UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, 5 Injured In Two Separate Incidents In Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Two killed, 5 injured in two separate incidents in Attock

At least two persons were killed while five others sustained injuries in two different incidents here on Monday.

At least two persons were killed while five others sustained injuries in two different incidents here on Monday.

In the first incident, a 15-year-old boy Abdul Rafi son of Jahangir Khan was hit by a train near New Town Attock.

Due to hitting by a train, he killed on the spot while Rescue-1122 shifted his body to District Headquarters Hospital Attock.

In the second incident, a high-speed car collided with a tree due to which the driver of the car Sher Afzal died on the spot and injured 5 people including Saeed, Yasir, Mohammad Shakeel, Mazhar Hussain and Khalid Naveed.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway

