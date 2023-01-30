PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed and over 50 injured in a powerful explosion, apparently a suicide attack, on worshipers at Malik Saad Shaheed police lines here on Monday.

According to police and Spokesman of Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, Muhammad Asim, two persons were martyred and 50 injured including 13 critical in the attack.

The injured were shifted to the hospital of which condition of several victims was stated to be critical.

Over 70 worshipers were attending the Zuhar prayer at time of explosion, police said adding the blast occurred in front row of the worshipers.

The explosion was so powerful that the front portion of the mosque was razed to ground. Malik Saeed shaheed police line was located in red zone adjacent to Civil Secretariat and near to Chief Minister and Governor Houses.

The spokesman urged families to avoid rush in the hospitals wards to provide quick treatment to the injured.

People started coming to hospital in large number to inquire about health of their loved ones.

The police was apparently target of the attack.