Two Killed, 6 Injured In Different Incidents In Hazro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Two killed, 6 injured in different incidents in Hazro

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Two persons, including a ten years old boy were killed while six others were injured in two different incidents in Hazro Police station on Wednesday.

According to the police sources, a mobile phone shop owner Bilal Shah along with his brother Jamal Shah and other relatives; 12 years old Abdul Rehman, Raheem Ullah, Muhammad Nabbi, Maaz and Sajjad were going towards mosque to offer prayers when three persons riding a white car there showered bullets over them. As result, 10 years old Abdul Rehman was died on the spot and five others were injured. The injured were moved to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hazro where the condition of one of the injured is stated to be critical.

Police sources said that the reason behind the incident was some pity dispute.

Police registered a case against the nominated accused identified as Kashif, Wasif and Husnain Khan.

Moreover, a man was shot dead over a quarrel of children in village Farooq Abad in the limits of same police station. Police sources said that 41 years old Awais Shah s/o Sardar Shah was going towards his house when Waseem along with Rafaqat, armed with pistol intercepted him and opened fires over him, leaving him dead on the spot. Police while quoting the family of the deceased has said that he argued with Waseem over a clash between children and to take revenge of that, Waseem along with Rafaqat intercepted him in the street and shot him dead. The accused managed to flee successfully. Respective police registered two separate cases and launched further investigation.

