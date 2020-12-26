UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, 7 Injured In Blast In Pakistan's Balochistan Province - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 08:34 PM

A bomb blast has broken out in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, leaving two people killed and another seven injured, Samaa TV reported on Saturday, citing police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) A bomb blast has broken out in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, leaving two people killed and another seven injured, Samaa tv reported on Saturday, citing police.

The explosion reportedly occurred near a football club in Panjgur district. At least two cars were badly damaged as a result.

A bomb squad has been deployed to the scene.

