MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) A bomb blast has broken out in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, leaving two people killed and another seven injured, Samaa tv reported on Saturday, citing police.

The explosion reportedly occurred near a football club in Panjgur district. At least two cars were badly damaged as a result.

A bomb squad has been deployed to the scene.